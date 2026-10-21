Somalia's U-17 Football Team Returns Home to Hero's Welcome After Cecafa Silver

Mogadishu — Somalia's under-17 national football team arrived home to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu on Wednesday after securing a silver medal at the East and Central Africa Championship (CECAFA).

The delegation, led by Youth and Sports Minister Mohamed Abdulkadir, received the young athletes at Aden Adde International Airport following their impressive campaign that earned them a spot in the upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) continental tournament.

Government officials commended the team's determination, skill, and patriotic performance throughout the regional competition.

"These players represented our nation with tremendous pride and dignity," Abdulkadir said, announcing that an official ceremonial gala will be hosted in their honor following a brief period of rest.

The reception was attended by prominent figures, including Somali Football Federation President Ali Abdi Mohamed and Member of Parliament Aamina Mohamed Mursal.

Somalia's qualification for the continental CAF Under-17 Championship marks another milestone for the nation's youth sports sector as domestic athletic programs continue to gain momentum across the Horn of Africa region.