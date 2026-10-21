Somalia Claims 55 Percent of Al-Shabaab Territory Liberated - Official

21 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — Somalia has liberated more than 55 percent of territory previously controlled by militant groups, freeing at least 1.5 million people from terrorist intimidation, the nation's National Security Advisor said in Doha.

Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf Ahmed delivered the remarks while addressing the 2026 Global Security Forum in the Qatari capital, where he highlighted Somalia's progress in its ongoing offensive against Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants.

Speaking on the country's national security landscape, Ahmed underscored the necessity of strong international cooperation, respect for state sovereignty, and adherence to international law in tackling violent extremism.

"Somalia has made visible progress in the war against Khawarij and Daesh," Ahmed said, using the government's official terms for Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State group.

The National Security Advisor called on neighboring states and international partners to deepen security coordination, emphasizing intelligence sharing, border management, and the protection of crucial maritime routes vital for global trade.

He reiterated Mogadishu's commitment to sustaining anti-terror operations to ensure lasting national security and regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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