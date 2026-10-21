Somalia: Hormuud Telecom Hosts Fifth Somali Success Story Forum Focused On Healthcare Sector

Mogadishu — Somalia's leading telecommunications company Hormuud Telecom on Tuesday hosted the fifth edition of the Somalia's Success Story Forum (BGS26) in Mogadishu, bringing together around 350 participants to discuss investment in healthcare and ways to improve medical services in the country.

Held at Jazeera Hotel under the theme "Towards a Healthy Somalia", the forum focused on healthcare investment, expanding access to medical services and addressing gaps in infrastructure and service delivery.

Somalia's Health Minister, Dr Ali Haji Adam, who officially opened the event, said investment in healthcare was essential to building a healthy society and a developed nation. He welcomed the focus on health, saying the country needed to recognise progress, confront persistent challenges and work collectively towards better medical services.

"Investing in healthcare is not merely a financial commitment, but an investment in building a healthy society and a developed nation," said Dr. Ali Haji Adan, Somalia's Minister of Health, commending the convening of the forum.

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Hormuud Telecom chairman Ahmed Mohamed Yusuf said the company had chosen healthcare as this year's theme because of its importance to Somali society.

"We chose to focus on healthcare in Somalia this year because of its vital importance to people's lives. We commend Somalia's healthcare professionals for their dedication and the progress they have made in advancing the country's health sector. We organised this forum to recognise their contributions, encourage their continued efforts, and strengthen public confidence in our country's healthcare services," Yusuf said.

The forum aimed to recognise health workers' contributions, encourage improvements in service delivery and strengthen public confidence in the country's healthcare system, said the Chairman of Hormuud Telecom.

"We want to work together to improve healthcare in the country and help our hospitals advance towards specialised services," he concluded.

The Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Hon. Mohamud Abdirahman Benabene, commended Somalia's Success Story Forum (BGS26), highlighting its importance to the Somali people and Hormuud Telecom's role in organising the forum. The Minister also emphasised the importance of healthcare in advancing social development and building a healthy nation.

Communications and Technology Minister Mohamed Aden Moallim Ali said technology and innovation could improve access to healthcare and support the development of a modern, sustainable health system.

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In his speech, Senator Dufle called for a unified organisation representing Somali doctors to help coordinate and improve medical services nationwide. He also conveyed congratulations from Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi to Somalia's Success Story Forum (BGS26).

Somalia's first Cancer specialist Hussein Hassan Abshir addressed the burden of cancer in Somalia. He claimed that 80 percent of Somalis travelling to India for medical treatment were found to have cancer at an advanced stage when treatment was no longer possible. The figure was not independently verified.

Yasin Mohamud Ibar, chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called for stronger cooperation between the government and private sector, saying partnerships could help deliver quality, affordable healthcare that people could access more easily.

A key part of Somalia's Success Story Forum (BGS26) was a panel discussion on building healthcare services that are affordable, accessible, and equitable and of high quality. The discussion examined in depth the challenges hindering improvements in Somalia's healthcare services and explored potential solutions for the future.

Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji formally closed the forum, praising its organisation and Hormuud Telecom's role in supporting community initiatives and the development of essential services.

Hormuud organises the annual Somalia's Success Story Forum to promote innovation, investment and development by bringing together government officials, businesses, experts and development partners. This year's event focused on strengthening Somalia's healthcare system.