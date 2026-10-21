Ghana: GNFS Extinguishes Electrical Fire From MTN Mast At Begoro

20 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Begoro Fire Station responded to an electrical fire from an MTN mast near Presby School at Begoro-Kristom on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The crew arrived six minutes after dispatch, and found fire engulfing the mast's power plant. After ensuring that the ECG power supply was disconnected, firefighters deployed a hose line and brought the fire under control before completely extinguishing it.

Preliminary investigations suggest power fluctuation caused the outbreak. No casualties were recorded, however the power plant was completely destroyed, with the estimated cost of damage put at GH¢200,000.

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