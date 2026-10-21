Ghana: Zakaria Abdulai Resigns As Juaben NDC Secretary, Withdraws Chairman Bid

Zakaria Abdulai has resigned as the Juaben Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and withdrawn his candidature for the position of Constituency Chairman.

In a letter dated October 20, 2026, and addressed to the party's General Secretary, Mr Abdulai announced that both decisions take immediate effect.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters, friends, relatives and well wishers for standing by him and maintaining their faith in his innocence despite the allegations levelled against him and his office.

Mr Abdulai thanked the NDC for giving him the opportunity to serve as a party member and officer, describing it as a privilege to contribute to the growth and development of the party.

He explained that his immediate priority was to pursue all lawful means to clear his name and vindicate his position.

" I intend to devote my attention and resources to pursuing all lawful avenues to clear my name and vindicate my position," he stated in the letter.

Mr Abdulai expressed hope that, after the matters had been resolved, he would return to active politics and continue contributing to the ideals and aspirations of the NDC.

Copies of the letter were sent to the NDC National Chairman and the Ashanti Regional Chairman.