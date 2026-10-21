West Africa: Ghana to End Raw Ore Exports By 2030 - Pres Mahama

20 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana is on course to end the export of unprocessed mineral ores by 2030 through a phased approach backed by the necessary legal measures.

"We will pursue a phased prohibition on exports of unprocessed ores, supported by the necessary legal measures, mineral-specific requirements, and transparent implementation timetables," he said.

President Mahama was speaking in Accra yesterday at the second edition of the Mining in Motion Summit, held on the theme: "One Continent. One Voice on Minerals - Aligning Africa's Mineral Future".

He said Ghana's bauxite, manganese, iron, lithium, gold and other mineral resources must support domestic processing and industrial development rather than be exported in their raw state.

While Ghana welcomed investors willing to partner the country in developing its mineral resources, he said they must understand and comply with the processing obligations attached to access to those resources.

"Progress must be evident in operating facilities and in sustainable jobs that we create. Ghana welcomes investors ready to build this future with us. Successful partnerships must strengthen enterprise, transfer knowledge, and create opportunities beyond just extraction," he said.

President Mahama said opportunities in the mining sector extended beyond extraction to equipment maintenance, fabrication, laboratory services, software development and recycling.

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