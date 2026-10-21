Ghana: Medeama Suffer First Defeat, Aduana, Kotoko Win

Medeama SC suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season, while Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in an eventful Ghana Premier League Matchday 7 weekend.

Dreams FC snatched a dramatic stoppage-time point on the road, and Debibi United climbed out of the relegation zone after securing a crucial home victory.

FC Samartex 1996 secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Medeama at the Nsenkyire Arena, with Christian Agyenim scoring three minutes into injury time after Joshuah Fuseini had opened the scoring in the 54th minute.

Dominic Amponsah briefly restored parity for the defending champions in the 79th minute, but Agyenim's late winner handed Samartex all three points.

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Despite the setback, Medeama remain top of the table with 14 points, level with Hearts of Oak and Samartex after seven matches.

Asante Kotoko also returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Young Apostles at the Baba Yara Stadium. Hubert Gyau opened the scoring in the 70th minute before Solomon Nsor Asaah doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Huziaf Iddrisu pulled one back for Young Apostles with a late direct free-kick, but Kotoko held on to claim a valuable victory and climbed to sixth place. Young Apostles, meanwhile, remained in the relegation zone.

Aduana FC bounced back from their previous defeat with a narrow 1-0 win over FC AshantiGold 04 at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park. Abubakar Adams reacted quickest to a rebound from Seidu Saana's free-kick to score the decisive goal in the 40th minute.

AshantiGold's hopes of finding an equaliser suffered another blow when Akwasi Afari was sent off, allowing the Fire Boys to secure all three points.

Dreams FC produced one of the weekend's late dramas, scoring in stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Port City at the Daasebre Boamah Darko II Park.

Samuel Aryee Baadu gave the hosts the lead shortly after the restart with a powerful strike, but Kelvin Ahiable struck late to deny Port City victory.

Swedru All Blacks continued their impressive home form with a convincing 2-0 victory over Karela United. Eric Wiafe Darkwah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute before setting up Faisal Charwetey for the second in the 59th minute.

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The result secured consecutive league wins for the Black Magicians, while Karela remain in search of their first away point of the campaign.

Basake Holy Stars maintained their perfect home record with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the AAK II Park. Bismark Teye Tetteh scored the decisive goal early in the second half as Holy Stars returned to winning ways and climbed to fifth place.

The defeat also extended Bechem United's winless run against Holy Stars in the Premier League to five matches.

Debibi United climbed out of the relegation zone after edging Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Debibi Presby Park.

With seven matches played, the league table remains tightly contested at the top, with Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Samartex all on 14 points.

The weekend's results also brought renewed momentum for Kotoko and Aduana, while Dreams and Debibi secured important results in their respective battles to improve their league positions.