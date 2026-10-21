Ghana: Former GPL Sides to Headline MTN FA Cup Prelims Games

Matches involving four former Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs would headline the preliminary round of Ghana's second-tier club football competition, the MTN FA Cup, which is expected to kick-start from October 23.

The preliminary round would involve lower-division clubs competing for places in the round of 64, where the 18 Ghana Premier League sides will join the contest.

The competition will then progress through the Round of 32, quarter-finals and semi-finals before culminating in the historic two-legged final introduced by the FA and slated for June 2027.

The new final format will see the first leg played between June 5 and 7, 2027, with the return leg scheduled for June 12-13.

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According to Frank Nelson of the FA Cup Committee, the initiative will be introduced on a pilot basis, giving both finalists the opportunity to host a major cup fixture before their home supporters.

This year's campaign is being promoted under the theme "My MTN FA Cup, My Community," with organisers encouraging chiefs, traditional authorities and residents to rally behind their local clubs and help create an exciting but peaceful tournament.

By the preliminary-round draw held on Tuesday, October 13, clubs were grouped into 10 zones, setting the stage for a series of potentially exciting regional rivalries.

Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics, will face MSK Zilina Africa FC, Okwawu United will host Kotoku Royals, Eleven Wonders will play as guests of Victory Club Warriors FC, Real Tamale United will host Yapei United, while Golden Kick SC will face Attram De Visser.

Accra Lions FC will also face John Paintsil FC, while Tamale City FC will take on Wa Power SC in another attractive northern-zone encounter.

The FA Cup, which dates back to 1958, has long provided opportunities for clubs outside the traditional elite to challenge established football giants.

MTN Ghana became headline sponsor ahead of the 2010/11 season, when Nania FC defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the final, ushering in a new era for the competition.

The sponsorship continues to provide a national platform for local football talent, while the winning club earns the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, subject to the applicable qualification requirements.

Nations FC enter the new campaign as defending champions after defeating Dreams FC on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in last season's final.