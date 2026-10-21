Ghana's national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, have booked their ticket to the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal after securing a commanding 7-4 victory over arch-rivals Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.

The result crowns a remarkable qualification campaign for the Sharks, who showed grit, flair and clinical finishing to overcome one of the continent's traditional powerhouses and return to Africa's biggest beach soccer stage.

After a tightly contested first leg, the Black Sharks went into the decisive clash knowing only a win would guarantee qualification.

From the first whistle, Ghana set the tone. Playing with pace and confidence, the team pressed high and moved the ball quickly, forcing Nigeria onto the back foot. The Sharks raced into an early lead and managed the game superbly, responding every time Nigeria threatened a comeback.

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The 7-4 scoreline reflects Ghana's attacking intent and improved defensive organisation -- an area the technical team had prioritised in the build-up to the qualifiers.

Qualification for Senegal 2026 marks a significant milestone for beach soccer in Ghana.

The Black Sharks last featured at the AFCON in 2024 and have since been rebuilding, investing in grassroots development, regional leagues and regular camping aimed at staging a comeback onto the continental stage once more.

The win over Nigeria is not just about qualification; it is a statement that Ghana is ready to compete with the best on the continent.

For Ghana, qualification offers a chance to test itself against the continent's elite, including defending champions Senegal, former champions Egypt and Morocco, with qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup also at stake.