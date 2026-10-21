Ghana: Abena Amoah Crowned CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Ms Abena Amoah, has been adjudged the Marketing Woman of the Year 2025 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), in recognition of her contribution to marketing and leadership in the country's financial sector.

She received the award at the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Ms Amoah was honoured for her leadership and contributions to the growth and development of Ghana's capital market, according to the official list of winners for the 2025 awards.

She received a plaque, a citation and other souvenirs in recognition of her achievements.

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With more than two decades of experience in the financial sector, Ms Amoah has played a significant role in promoting the development of Ghana's capital market and supporting efforts to improve its growth and visibility.

Her recognition highlights the importance of effective marketing and leadership in strengthening financial institutions and creating greater awareness of investment opportunities in the country.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ms Amoah said she was overwhelmed by the recognition, adding that it would motivate her to work harder to promote the growth and development of the capital market.

She expressed appreciation to the CIMG for recognising her contribution to the sector and for the honour bestowed on her.

The recognition underscores the contribution of professionals whose leadership and commitment continue to support the growth of Ghana's financial sector.

The CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards celebrate individuals, professionals and organisations that demonstrate excellence in marketing and contribute to business growth and national development.

The awards also recognise outstanding performance across various segments of the marketing profession, acknowledging the role of marketing in promoting innovation, strengthening customer relationships and enhancing organisational performance.

This year's ceremony brought together industry professionals, business leaders and representatives of various organisations to celebrate achievements in marketing and highlight its contribution to organisational growth and consumer engagement.

Through its annual awards, the CIMG seeks to promote excellence in marketing practice and encourage individuals and organisations to adopt approaches that support sustainable business growth and development in Ghana.