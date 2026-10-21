Ghana: Prioritise Ethical Reporting to Protect Country's Financial Stability - BoG Urges Financial Journalists

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has urged financial journalists to prioritise ethical journalism and ensure accuracy, fairness and balance in their reporting to protect the country's financial stability and prevent misinformation from undermining public confidence in the economy.

The Director of Communications of the BoG, Dr Bernard Ato Otabil, who made the call, said misleading reports on inflation, exchange rates and interest rates could trigger panic, fuel speculation and negatively affect households and businesses.

Opening a three-day training workshop for the Bank of Ghana Press Corps, Dr Otabil said journalists played a critical role in shaping public understanding of economic developments, stressing that accurate financial reporting was not merely a professional responsibility but also an important asset for economic stability.

The three-day workshop was facilitated by the Communications Department of the BoG.

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Dr Otabil said the workshop formed part of the Bank's commitment to building a well-informed media corps capable of accurately communicating monetary policy decisions and other developments in the financial sector.

"The public may not read our Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reports, but they read your headlines and listen to your reports to make economic decisions," he said.

Dr Otabil said ethical reporting, grounded in verification, balance, context and clarity, was essential to combating misinformation and disinformation, which had become major threats in an increasingly digital world.

He noted that the proliferation of deepfakes, artificial intelligence-generated market rumours and coordinated disinformation campaigns targeting currencies posed significant challenges to central banks and countries.

The Director of Communications said journalists who upheld ethical standards did more than report events, as their work helped anchor public expectations, protect savings, safeguard economic stability and enable citizens to make informed decisions.

Dr Otabil said the training would cover the ethics of financial reporting, the mandate and regulatory role of the Bank, and the complexities of central bank balance sheets.

Dr Otabil (fifth from left, front row) with the participants.

Participants would also discuss the domestic gold purchase programme, developments in the foreign exchange market, inflation dynamics, and the interpretation of MPC statements and individual members' submissions.

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He said the Bank would continue to strengthen its relationship with the media through training programmes, regular press and editors' forums, dedicated communication platforms, and the Governor's Economic and Financial Story of the Year Award.

The National Organising Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Suleiman Mustapha, in his remarks, said business journalists had a responsibility to explain economic developments and their implications for ordinary Ghanaians, businesses and investors.

He said economic reporting required specialised knowledge, accuracy, in-depth analysis and a firm commitment to ethical journalism, warning that poorly contextualised reports could create unnecessary anxiety.

Mr Mustapha stressed that journalists' independence was non-negotiable, adding that the media must scrutinise policies, ask difficult questions and hold institutions accountable without fear or favour.

He said independence must go hand in hand with fairness, professionalism and respect for facts, noting that journalists must neither act as public relations agents for institutions nor approach policy decisions with prejudice.

He urged the Bank to sustain its engagement with the media through continuous dialogue, timely access to information and clear explanations of policy decisions.

Mr Mustapha said the success of the training would be measured by the quality of stories produced and their contribution to public understanding of economic policies.