Liberia: Sando Tells Graduates to Turn Diplomas Into Service, Enterprise

Joseph Fatorma Sando, CEO of the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank Management Company, urged graduating high school students in Upper Caldwell on Saturday to turn their education into businesses and service to their communities. He told them a diploma alone will not change their lives or the country.

Sando was the guest speaker at the graduation of more than 50 students of St. James Foundation Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in Peace Community, Upper Caldwell. Speaking on the theme "Beyond the Diploma," he gave the Class of 2026 five rules for life after high school: keep learning, guard your integrity, solve problems, stay resilient, and serve your community.

"Do not just do things; learn to do them very well. Excellence should be your signature. Whether you become a doctor, teacher, entrepreneur, or farmer, strive to be the best at what you do," Sando said.

He told the graduates that graduation marks the start of lifelong learning, and that only people who stay curious will keep up in a fast-changing world. He said certificates without character are worthless and urged them to protect their integrity, even when it's inconvenient or unpopular.

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Sando said Liberia does not need more people who complain about problems. He said it needs young people who can identify their communities' challenges and solve them.

"You will be disappointed, you will fail at times, you will be rejected, but never surrender. Your ability to rise after every fall is what defines you. Be resilient, be determined, and keep moving forward," he said.

His final point was service. He called on the graduates to give back to Peace Community and to Liberia by volunteering, mentoring younger students and taking part in community development. He also urged them to embrace entrepreneurship, discipline and patriotism as they move on to further study or work.

The school's principal and senior faculty gowned Sando in recognition of his support for the school. The school administration said he has backed the institution with financial, moral, spiritual and academic support, and has invested in the education of less privileged children in Peace Community.

Sando called the honor humbling and motivating and pledged continued support for education and youth empowerment.

The ceremony ended with certificates and awards for students who excelled in academics and conduct, and the valedictorian delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the graduating class.