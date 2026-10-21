Uganda: Mityana Health Workers Warn of Eye Problems Among Students

Health workers in Mityana District have urged parents and schools to promote healthier lifestyles among learners amid concerns about eye problems and non-communicable diseases among students.

Angel Nakavuma, the in-charge of Lulagala Health Centre III, said excessive use of digital devices, including smartphones and computers, could contribute to eye strain and other health concerns.

She urged parents, teachers and school administrators to monitor children's screen time and encourage them to balance technology use with outdoor activities and other healthy routines.

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"Parents and teachers need to guide children on responsible smartphone and computer use. Learners should not spend all their free time looking at screens but should also engage in outdoor activities," Nakavuma said.

She said technology remained important for learning and communication but stressed the need to ensure that children used digital devices responsibly.

"Technology is important for learning and communication, but children also need healthy routines. Families and schools should work together to ensure that learners benefit from technology without neglecting their health," she added.

Nakavuma said schools and families had a shared responsibility to create environments that support children's well-being while allowing them to benefit from digital learning tools.

Health education and early identification of potential health problems are important in safeguarding learners' well-being. Cooperation between parents, schools and health facilities can also help children develop healthy habits and access appropriate care when health concerns arise.