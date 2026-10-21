Malawi/Seychelles: FA Malawi Rewards Beach Soccer Squad With K3 Million Each After Seychelles Thrashing

Malawi's beach soccer stars are celebrating in style after a thumping that sent them through to the continental finals in Senegal, and the football chief has made sure the boys are rewarded handsomely.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya has approved a whopping K2.5 million reward for the national side after their stunning qualifying win over Seychelles.

The players will pocket K500,000 each for every victory in high-profile competitions, while Haiya has announced an extra K3 million for each member of the squad for sealing their place at the tournament.

The result was a rout. Malawi hammered Seychelles 10-1 at the Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima, sailing through 16-3 on aggregate and booking their third consecutive ticket to the Beach Soccer AFCON, which Senegal will host.

Announcing the bumper bonuses on his Facebook page, FAM boss Haiya also revealed that plans are being made to send the squad off in style, with the Hustlers set to head to Senegal as one of the most-talked-about teams in the tournament.