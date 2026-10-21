Malawi: Suleman Questions Muslim Representation in Cabinet, Sparking Debate

Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman has sparked a national debate after questioning the representation of Muslims in government, arguing that the country's sizeable Muslim population remains underrepresented in senior public appointments.

Speaking during prayers organised by the Jamat Area 13 Mosque in Lilongwe over the weekend, Suleman said Muslims could no longer be considered a minority in demographic terms, yet appeared to have little presence in key government positions.

"We should know that we are not a minority anymore," he said. "Today, you can have the whole Cabinet without a Muslim, and yet we seem happy about it."

Suleman further claimed that Muslims appointed to influential positions often face efforts to remove them from office, while the wider Muslim community remains silent.

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"The time has come for things to change," he added.

His remarks have prompted reactions from religious leaders, civil society organisations and political commentators, opening a wider discussion about representation, inclusion and the role of identity in public appointments.

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) distanced itself from Suleman's approach, opting for a more conciliatory position.

While expressing appreciation for recent appointments made by President Peter Mutharika, the organisation appealed for greater consideration of Muslims in future appointments, including Cabinet positions.

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) also challenged Suleman's position. PAC spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga argued that representation in government should not be determined by religious affiliation, warning that such an approach could encourage demands for formal quotas from different faith groups.

National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said public discussion on representation was important but cautioned against framing access to public office primarily through religious identity.

"Public discussion is legitimate, but it should promote solutions rather than deepen religious sensitivities," he said.

Political scientist Gift Sambo offered a more nuanced assessment, suggesting that concerns about inclusion deserved consideration even if there could be disagreement over how they were raised.

The debate has also drawn attention to the constitutional framework governing appointments. Under Sections 92 and 94 of the Constitution, the President has the authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers and determine the composition of Cabinet.

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As reactions continue, the discussion appears to have evolved beyond the question of Cabinet appointments to broader issues of representation, national unity and the place of religious identity in Malawi's public life.