Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Sets Six-Month Deadline for CDF Projects

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation of projects under the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) but warned contractors that delays will not be tolerated.

Speaking during a tour of CDF-funded projects in Lilongwe Msinja North Constituency on Monday, Phiri said the first phase of the programme was progressing well despite concerns that projects launched several months into the financial year were already behind schedule.

The minister dismissed such claims, insisting that the reformed CDF required extensive planning before construction could begin.

"This is a reformed CDF. We needed to do a lot of planning, where architects needed to come up with these drawings and where soil tests needed to be done," he said.

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"People are so glued to the past, where resources were just being dumped at the council. This is not CDF. It is a reformed CDF. And it is well planned to the extent that we are cruising nicely. There is no delay whatsoever."

Phiri said contractors have been given implementation periods ranging from 120 to 180 days depending on the nature of the works and are expected to complete projects within six months.

He cautioned contractors against seeking unnecessary extensions or contract variations, saying government expected projects to be delivered on time and according to agreed specifications.

During the tour, the minister highlighted several projects which he said demonstrated the progress being made under the programme, including the construction of the Namaguya Multipurpose Hall and the Mitundu Police Unit, both of which are nearing completion.

The K321 million Namaguya project, being implemented by Homedroid Construction, includes a multipurpose hall, a solar-powered water supply system, electrification and two VIP toilets.

Phiri also commended constituency development committees for identifying and prioritising projects that directly address community needs.

"Successful implementation of community development initiatives requires collaboration among local authorities, communities and other stakeholders. This is important to ensure that aspirations of the people are translated into meaningful development," he said.

The minister further praised area Member of Parliament Binton Kumtsaira for supporting the projects and singled out the contractor responsible for the Namaguya hall for commencing works before receiving the required 20 per cent advance payment bond, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to development.

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However, contractors cautioned that timely completion would depend on prompt government payments. Malawi Building and Civil Engineering Contractors and Allied Trades Association board member Rocky Kaunda said contractors could only meet deadlines if payment obligations were honoured.

Phiri also disclosed that six councils that missed the previous CDF disbursement after failing to conclude procurement processes had retained their allocations.

The councils are Blantyre District, Blantyre City, Chikwawa, Kasungu District, Mulanje and Nsanje.

Under the reformed arrangement, each of Malawi's 229 constituencies has been allocated K5 billion, a sharp increase from K220 million in the previous financial year, bringing the total national allocation to K1.145 trillion.

The programme is one of the government's most ambitious decentralised development initiatives and is expected to fund a wide range of infrastructure and community projects across the country.