Malawi: Chipungu Seeks Private Investment for Housing Project 250

Minister of Lands and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu has led talks with leading private sector firms as the government seeks investment for its flagship Project 250 housing programme.

Chipungu, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development and the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), on Monday met representatives of Eris Properties and NICO Holdings in Blantyre to explore potential partnerships in the delivery of the initiative.

Project 250 aims to facilitate the construction of 250,000 housing units across Malawi over the next decade.

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According to MHC estimates, achieving that target will require investment of about US$18.6 billion, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the programme.

The discussions form part of wider efforts to secure private sector participation in what is one of the government's most ambitious infrastructure and housing initiatives.

Officials believe partnerships with investors and developers will be crucial in mobilising both financing and technical expertise.

The push for investment comes as pressure continues to mount for increased access to affordable housing, particularly in rapidly growing urban centres where demand has outpaced supply.

MHC Chief Executive Officer Bob Chimkango has previously argued that the long-term success of the programme will depend not only on the volume of houses delivered but also on affordability, efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of prospective homeowners.

The latest engagements underscore the government's strategy of leveraging public-private partnerships to bridge funding gaps and accelerate housing delivery, with MHC continuing to seek investors capable of supporting the programme's financial and technical requirements.