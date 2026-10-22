Abyei — The death toll from a drone strike on Amiet market in the disputed Abyei area between Sudan and South Sudan has risen from 73 to 153, local officials say, and is expected to grow, as many people are still listed as 'missing'. The attack on Monday also forced about 8,000 people to flee, prompting condemnation from the United Nations and the UK.

The UN secretary-general has strongly condemned drone attacks in Abyei on Monday that reportedly killed dozens of civilians, including women and children, near Amiet and Todach markets, and injured many others.

A statement seen by Radio Dabanga warned that the death toll could rise as the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) continues to verify the casualties. Many people remain missing.

UNISFA deployed medical personnel, firefighting equipment and rapid-response forces after the incident to provide emergency treatment, help evacuate the injured and prevent the fire from spreading, the statement said.

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The secretary-general stressed that international law prohibits attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. He called on all parties to the armed conflict to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law, including protecting civilians at all times and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

He also urged the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to take all possible steps to prevent further attacks and preserve Abyei's status as a demilitarised area.

UK calls for independent investigation

The British embassy expressed deep concern over reports of strikes on Amiet market in Abyei that caused heavy civilian casualties. It condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for an independent and comprehensive investigation.

Death toll rises sharply

According to Reuters, the death toll from the drone strike on Amiet market, also known as Al-Naam, has risen to 153.

The attack took place on Monday morning at Amiet market, north of Abyei town. It triggered major explosions and fires after the drone struck a fuel depot. The fires continued to burn until Tuesday, while emergency teams faced considerable difficulties recovering bodies from the rubble.

Yohana Akol Ngor, the acting information minister for the Abyei area, told Reuters that the death toll had risen sharply from the initial figure of 73 to 153. He warned that it could increase further as search and recovery operations continued.

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Local authorities said the attack had displaced about 8,000 people.

South Sudan's government blamed the Sudanese Armed Forces for the strike and summoned Sudan's ambassador to protest.

A senior Sudanese military official, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, acknowledged that the army had carried out a drone strike. The official claimed it had targeted fuel tankers believed to be intended for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but denied that civilians had been deliberately targeted. The account could not be independently verified.

Medical teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said they had treated more than 20 injured people at Amiet Biek hospital, including patients with severe burns and critical injuries.

Protests were also held in Abyei on Tuesday to condemn the attack.