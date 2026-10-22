Sudan Founding Alliance 'Tasees' Claims 21 Civilians Killed in West Kordofan Airstrikes

West Kordofan — The RSF-alligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) has accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of carrying out strikes that killed 16 people in El Odaiya and five more in Abu Zabad, West Kordofan.

According to Tasees, 16 civilians, including two women, were killed in a drone strike on El Odaiya on Tuesday evening. The alliance identifies the aircraft as a Turkish-made Baykar Bayraktar Akinci drone (see photo) operated by the SAF and says several other people were wounded.

In a separate statement seen by Radio Dabanga, Tasees's official spokesperson attributes a second airstrike, on Abu Zabad, to the SAF and says it killed five people, including a child.

The alliance condemns the attacks, describing them as a disregard for local and international appeals to halt strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. It says the attacks are worsening the suffering of Sudanese people and increasing the humanitarian cost of the war.

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Tasees calls for investigation

Tasees calls on the United Nations, relevant international and regional organisations, and human rights mechanisms to launch an urgent, independent, and transparent investigation into the reported attacks, particularly the latest strike on El Odaiya.

The alliance urges investigators to establish the circumstances of the attacks, verify the casualty figures, and identify those responsible.

It also calls for effective measures to protect civilians in West Kordofan, and other areas affected by the war, and to halt airstrikes that threaten their lives and safety.

Tasees says evidence should be collected and preserved, the names of those killed documented, and survivors' testimonies recorded to prevent the facts from being obscured or victims being denied their rights.

The alliance calls for anyone found responsible for violations to face legal accountability, stressing that impunity must not be allowed.

It warns that continued attacks amid international silence, or a response limited to expressions of concern and condemnation, would entrench impunity and encourage further violations.

Radio Dabanga has approached the SAF for comment.