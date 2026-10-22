Egypt: Moody's Upgrades Egypt Credit Rating As Debt Falls, Reserves Rise

Moody's Ratings has upgraded Egypt's sovereign credit rating by 1 notch to B3 from Caa1, citing improvements in government finances, lower debt and stronger foreign exchange reserves. The agency maintained a positive outlook on the country's local and foreign currency ratings, according to a statement issued on October 16, 2026. The decision reflects progress in Egypt's economic reform programme, although borrowing costs and debt repayments remain a concern.

Egypt recorded a primary budget surplus of 4.9% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ended June 2026, compared with 3.5% a year earlier. Excluding one-off revenue, the surplus reached 4.1% of GDP. Moody's attributed the improvement to increased tax collection and controls on government spending. Public debt fell to 81.8% of GDP in June 2026 from 95.2% in 2023, a reduction of 13.4 percentage points over 3 years. Tax revenue also increased to 13% of GDP, supported by measures to improve compliance and expand the tax base.

The upgrade reflects changes to Egypt's monetary policy since March 2024, when authorities adopted a flexible exchange rate and tightened monetary conditions. The Egyptian pound was allowed to adjust during periods of market pressure, including the Middle East conflict that began in February 2026. The central bank maintained its foreign currency reserves despite capital outflows, while international investors returned to Egypt's domestic debt market. Net international reserves reached $57 billion in September, compared with about $52 billion at the end of 2025.

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Despite the improvement, Moody's warned that Egypt's debt burden remains high compared with countries holding similar ratings. Interest payments account for about 59% of government revenue, limiting funds available for infrastructure, healthcare and other public services. The agency said further improvements would depend on lower domestic interest rates, continued government asset sales and a recovery in revenue from the Suez Canal and hydrocarbon production. Egypt's ability to maintain budget surpluses will also influence future rating decisions.

Moody's raised Egypt's local currency rating ceiling to Ba3 and its foreign currency ceiling to B2, reflecting improvements in the country's financial position while recognizing risks linked to state involvement in the economy and access to foreign currency. The positive outlook indicates the possibility of another upgrade if debt and interest costs decline faster than expected. The decision follows reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund and comes as Egypt seeks to attract investment, reduce government borrowing and strengthen economic growth.

Key Takeaways

Moody's upgrade of Egypt's sovereign rating to B3 marks progress in the country's efforts to restore investor confidence after years of currency shortages, inflation and rising debt costs. The decision could support demand for Egyptian government bonds by signaling a reduction in credit risk, although B3 remains below investment grade and indicates that lending to the government carries substantial risk. Egypt's debt ratio has declined by 13.4 percentage points since 2023, while foreign exchange reserves reached $57 billion in September 2026. These developments reflect changes in fiscal management and monetary policy, including higher tax receipts, spending controls and a flexible exchange rate. For international investors, the currency reforms matter because they reduce the risk of being unable to convert Egyptian pounds into foreign currency when withdrawing investments. However, Egypt continues to face pressure from debt servicing, with interest payments consuming about 59% of government revenue. This means that fiscal surpluses before interest costs do not necessarily translate into an overall budget surplus. The government must continue refinancing debt while funding public services and infrastructure. Lower interest rates could reduce borrowing costs and create more room for spending, but the pace of monetary easing will depend on inflation and currency conditions. The rating upgrade also comes as Egypt advances its state asset sale programme, including the planned listing of Banque du Caire, which could attract foreign investment and reduce government ownership in the economy. Further improvements in Suez Canal revenue, energy production and private investment would strengthen the country's ability to meet its obligations. For investors, the next indicators to monitor are debt servicing costs, foreign exchange reserves, inflation and the government's ability to maintain fiscal discipline beyond its current IMF programme.