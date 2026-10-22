Rwanda: Bugesera's Journey - From Forced Exile to Formula 1

Bugesera is a region of profound contrasts. Once associated with forced displacement, hardship and the horrors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It is now at the centre of an ambition that would have seemed unimaginable only a few decades ago: bringing Formula 1 to Rwanda.

The prospect of hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix is about more than sport. It offers an opportunity to reflect on how far Rwanda has travelled, what its transformation means for Bugesera, and how this new chapter can deliver lasting benefits for its people.

For me, this story is deeply personal. My connection with Bugesera dates back to the first six or seven years of my life, when my family lived and worked in Nyamata. In later years, my parents returned to the town to spend their retirement, and it is there that they are resting today. Bugesera is therefore not simply the proposed home of a major sporting event; it is part of my childhood, my family's history and my personal connection to Rwanda's journey of suffering, resilience and transformation.

A new beginning

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Bugesera's history is inseparable from the persecution and forced displacement of Tutsi families. During the 1960s, many Tutsi were forcibly relocated to the region, where they faced harsh living conditions, limited infrastructure and difficult agricultural circumstances. For many, Bugesera became a place of exile within their own country, a destination imposed on them because of their identity.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi brought further devastation. The memorials at Nyamata and Ntarama remain solemn reminders of the systematic murder of innocent people and the destruction of families and communities. They are essential to understanding Rwanda's history and educating future generations about the consequences of hatred and dehumanisation.

Yet Bugesera's story cannot end with the suffering it endured. It is also a story of survival, reconciliation and the determination to build a different future.

The liberation struggle led by the Rwandan Patriotic Front and its armed wing, the Rwandan Patriotic Army, culminated in the defeat of the genocidal regime in July 1994, opening the way for survivors to rebuild their lives and returning Rwandans to contribute to national reconstruction.

The task was immense. Rwanda had to rebuild its institutions, restore security, support survivors and lay the foundations for recovery. Bugesera became part of that wider national journey.

The region also demonstrates the difficult but necessary work of reconciliation. Initiatives such as the reconciliation villages in Mbyo and Rweru have brought together survivors and people seeking to rebuild relationships after the Genocide. In Nyamata, the Impinganzima centre for elderly survivors, also known as Intwaza, reflects the responsibility to care for those who continue to bear the physical and emotional consequences of the violence.

These initiatives remind us that transformation is measured not only by infrastructure and international events, but also by how society cares for vulnerable citizens, honours its dead and supports survivors.

Transformation, education and opportunity

Measured against the devastation from which it emerged, Rwanda's progress since 1994 has been extraordinary. Under President Paul Kagame's leadership, the country has invested in infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology, tourism and international partnerships, strengthening its position as a destination for investment and international engagement.

Significant challenges remain, including poverty, inequality and youth unemployment. The next phase of development must ensure that national ambitions translate into much better livelihoods and more inclusive prosperity.

Education is already helping shape Bugesera's changing identity. Gashora Girls Academy and Maranyundo Girls School have contributed to the region's educational profile, while Ntare Louisenlund International School adds to its growing range of educational opportunities. In Ntarama, Rwanda Children Christian School offers another powerful example of investing in the future in a place marked by a painful past.

Founded by genocide survivor Gasore Serge in his home village, the school carries particular significance. Against the backdrop of a history in which militia members reportedly gathered in the area after killings to celebrate their actions, establishing a school represents a commitment to a different future, one in which children can learn, grow and realise their potential.

These institutions reinforce an important point: Bugesera's greatest asset is not simply the land available for major developments, but the potential of its people.

From taking Rwanda to the world to bringing the world to Rwanda

For several years, the Visit Rwanda strategy has helped raise the country's international profile through partnerships in sport, tourism and other sectors. It has enabled Rwanda to reach global audiences, strengthen its tourism brand and present itself as a destination for investment.

In many ways, Visit Rwanda has been about taking Rwanda to the world.

Formula 1 in Bugesera could mark the next stage of that ambition: bringing the world to Rwanda.

Formula 1 is far more than a motor-racing championship. It connects sport with engineering, technology, entertainment, media, tourism, hospitality and international business. A Grand Prix could place Rwanda before a vast global audience, attract visitors and investment, stimulate demand for hospitality services and create new opportunities for Rwandan businesses and workers.

The development of the new Bugesera International Airport could further strengthen the region's role as a gateway for international travel and economic activity.

But global visibility alone does not constitute development. The real question is whether Formula 1 will translate into meaningful and lasting benefits for Rwandans.

Building a legacy beyond racetrack

The success of Formula 1 should not be measured solely by television audiences, the spectacle of race weekend or the prestige of hosting a world-class event. It should also be measured by the jobs created, skills developed, local businesses supported and benefits delivered to surrounding communities.

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Achieving this requires deliberate planning. Young Rwandans should have access to training and career pathways in engineering, technology, event management, hospitality, media, logistics and business services. Schools, universities, vocational institutions and employers could work together to prepare a workforce capable of benefiting from these opportunities.

Local suppliers and small businesses must have a realistic chance to compete for contracts and serve international customers. Young people in Bugesera and neighbouring communities should have access to training and recruitment opportunities well before the first race.

Infrastructure must also serve residents and businesses throughout the year, rather than being designed solely around race weekend. Better transport, utilities and connectivity should improve daily life and strengthen the wider economy.

The objective should be to build an economic ecosystem around Formula 1, not simply a circuit that becomes busy for a few days each year. With the right planning, the project could help accelerate development in tourism, technology, enterprise and employment, creating a legacy that extends well beyond the racetrack.

The writer is a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and a former footballer.