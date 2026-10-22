Rwanda: Nine Things to Know As Refugee Appeals Tribunal Begins Hearings

The Appeals Tribunal for Refugees and Applicants for Refugee Status has begun hearing its first cases, providing a new avenue for asylum seekers to challenge decisions rejecting their applications.

The tribunal is expected to hear at least 20 appeals in its first week. Details of the cases have not been disclosed, and hearings will be held behind closed doors to protect applicants' confidentiality.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Jean Damascene Ndabirora Kalinda, the tribunal's registrar, explained its mandate, how it differs from the previous appeals system, its anticipated workload and the safeguards available to applicants.

Here are nine things to know about the tribunal and how it operates.

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1. The tribunal was established in 2024, not 2026

Although the tribunal began hearing cases in October 2026, it was legally established on April 19, 2024, under Law No. 042/01 of 19/04/2024 governing the Appeal Tribunal for Refugees and Applicants for Refugee Status.

According to Kalinda, administrative preparations and other considerations delayed its operationalisation.

The appointment of the tribunal's leadership on March 4, 2026, marked a significant step towards making it operational, rather than its formal establishment.

"The tribunal has been in existence since 2024, April 19," he said, emphasising the distinction between its legal establishment and the start of operations.

2. What is the tribunal's mandate?

The tribunal is responsible for hearing appeals from asylum seekers and refugees whose applications have been rejected by the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE).

Asylum seekers initially submit their applications to immigration authorities, which assess their claims and determine whether they qualify for protection.

Those dissatisfied with a rejection can challenge the decision before the tribunal, which provides an independent mechanism for reviewing their cases.

Kalinda said the tribunal's mandate is distinct from that of immigration authorities, which make the initial decisions on asylum applications.

3. Why was a separate tribunal necessary?

The tribunal marks a shift from the previous asylum appeals system, which raised concerns about institutional independence.

Under the 2014 legal framework, asylum applications were initially assessed by the Refugee Status Determination Committee, comprising representatives from several government institutions.

These included the Office of the Prime Minister, ministries responsible for local government, justice, defence and environment, immigration authorities and other relevant institutions.

Applicants dissatisfied with the committee's decisions could appeal to the ministry responsible for refugee affairs, then known as MINEMA.

However, Kalinda said the arrangement raised concerns about the independence of the appeals process, particularly because the ministry handling appeals had also participated in the initial decision-making process.

The establishment of a separate tribunal under the 2024 legal framework was intended to address those concerns by creating a dedicated, independent body to review rejected asylum applications.

Unlike the previous arrangement, the tribunal's members focus specifically on hearing and determining appeals.

4. Why does the tribunal have two presidents?

The tribunal has an unusual leadership structure comprising two presidents and four other members.

Kalinda traced the arrangement to Rwanda's proposed asylum partnership with the United Kingdom, during which discussions included a proposal to have one Rwandan president and another from a Commonwealth country.

Although the UK-Rwanda asylum arrangement did not materialise, the government retained the leadership structure established under the law.

According to Kalinda, there was no compelling reason to amend the provisions solely because the proposed partnership had not proceeded.

The two-president arrangement also allows the tribunal to operate two benches, enabling it to hear cases simultaneously and potentially reduce delays.

5. How are cases heard?

The tribunal comprises six members, including its two presidents and four other members.

Depending on the applicable legal provisions, appeals may be heard by a three-member bench or a single member.

Kalinda said the structure allows the tribunal to operate two benches, each headed by a co-president, enabling parallel hearings.

He emphasised that the sensitive nature of asylum cases requires careful consideration to ensure applicants receive fair hearings.

Unlike a conventional court, the tribunal is an independent, quasi-judicial institution that reviews decisions made by an administrative authority.

Its procedures therefore differ from those of ordinary courts, although it examines both legal and factual issues arising from asylum decisions.

6. How many cases are expected?

The tribunal has not disclosed the total number of appeals it expects to receive or the size of any backlog.

However, Kalinda anticipates a substantial workload following the delay in operationalising the appeals mechanism.

He said immigration authorities did not issue rejection letters to unsuccessful applicants between 2024 and 2026 while the appeals mechanism remained unavailable.

As a result, cases may have accumulated during that period, adding to new appeals as the tribunal begins operations.

The tribunal expects to conduct at least 20 hearings in its first week, with the number potentially increasing as operations progress.

Kalinda said the two benches would help manage the caseload more efficiently.

The legal framework also allows for an increase in the tribunal's membership if necessary to cope with growing demand.

7. How can applicants submit appeals?

Appeals are submitted through a customised module of the Immigration Case Management System (ICEMS), designed to accommodate the circumstances of asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Once an appeal is received, the tribunal verifies whether the application and supporting documents are complete.

If information is missing, the application may be returned for completion, or the tribunal may contact the applicant and their lawyer to request additional documents.

The process is intended to ensure that appeals contain the information necessary for proper consideration.

8. Will applicants have access to lawyers and interpreters?

Applicants are legally entitled to representation during the appeals process, although the tribunal does not automatically cover legal fees.

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Kalinda said organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners may assist applicants with legal costs.

Interpretation services are also essential, given the diverse nationalities and languages of applicants.

According to Kalinda, applicants come from countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sudan, Syria, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Chad and Ethiopia.

Some speak Arabic, while others require interpretation in different languages.

The tribunal must therefore arrange interpretation services based on applicants' linguistic needs to ensure they can participate effectively in proceedings.

9. How long will applicants wait for a decision?

The law requires the tribunal to issue a decision within six months of receiving an appeal.

Kalinda said the institution is committed to meeting that deadline and avoiding unnecessary delays.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," he said.

Applicants dissatisfied with the tribunal's decision may petition the High Court, although its role differs from that of an ordinary appellate court.

According to Kalinda, the High Court may identify legal or procedural shortcomings and recommend that the tribunal reconsider its decision.

The matter is then referred back to the tribunal, which may uphold or change its original decision following the review.

Under the governing framework, this process differs from an ordinary appeal in which a higher court directly substitutes its decision for that of a lower body.