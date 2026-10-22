Malawi: MPs Humiliate Blantyre Water Board Boss Stanley Chirwa - 'Go Back and Prepare!'

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) chairperson Stanley Chirwa and his fellow directors were sent packing by Parliament's Public Appointments Committee on Wednesday after failing to answer key questions about the board's operations.

The committee, chaired by Felix Njawala, ordered the directors to return only after properly preparing, saying they had failed to provide satisfactory responses on issues raised in a petition by BWB employees.

Among the concerns under scrutiny were allegations of interference in management operations, including administrative leave for senior officials, staff transfers and procurement decisions.

The situation became more embarrassing for the board when Chirwa requested a 15-minute recess to consult his team, only for the directors to return without the answers MPs were seeking.

"I should assume that Mr Chirwa and the board were not prepared. We ask you to go back and prepare. We will invite you again when you are done," Njawala told the board.

The committee appeared frustrated by the directors' inability to explain operational guidelines and their repeated references to confidentiality and ongoing court matters.

The rebuke now puts the spotlight on governance at the water utility, with MPs demanding clearer explanations and supporting documentation when the board returns before the committee.

For now, key questions surrounding the employees' complaints remain unanswered.