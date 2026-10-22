Zimbabwe: He Is My Son - Says Mapfumo On Reconciling With Makore, Reveals Cremation Wish

Prior to his arrival in Zimbabwe earlier this month, eight years since setting foot in the country owing to security concerns, Thomas Mapfumo was a burdened man.

Months earlier, Mapfumo had torn apart Chimurenga musician Kurai Makore, who is arguably an heir to the legendary artist's throne.

Makore is an ordinary fellow genre musician to Mapfumo, but a nephew whose footprints are being carved perfectly well in Chimurenga music.

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Mapfumo and his management tore into Makore, threatening him with legal action and accusing him of performing the former's songs in his live performances.

Makore was accused of contravening the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act by performing Mapfumo's discography in his live shows.

The family feud played out in public, with Mapfumo taking every opportunity to throw jabs at Makore and challenging him to carve his own path.

The fallout has cast the wrong light on Mukanya, who once hailed Makore in the nascent stage of his Chimurenga music career.

It was this family quarrelling that Mapfumo carried with him when he arrived in Zimbabwe for his ill-fated performance at Jah Prayzah's wedding.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mapfumo said he had met Makore, whom he described as his son, to iron out the feud.

"He is my son. I am the one who is supposed to guide him; if he does not take the guidance, it is up to him. I am his father. Ndichamuita kuti zvifambe mushe," said Mapfumo.

To his credit, Makore has carried the torch and kept Chimurenga music alive, with his shows commanding a decent following.

The rant by Mapfumo was viewed through the lens of the mentor failing the mentee, especially as the former is expected to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career in December at the Glamis Arena.

Mapfumo will perform for the last time in his career in Zimbabwe in December, the end of a career that has taken him into exile after challenging the governments of pre- and post-independence Zimbabwe.

The Lion of Zimbabwe has lived in the United States of America for many years of his musical career.

However, Mapfumo has a final wish that will arguably lead many to question his belief in African Traditional Religion (ATR).

"I do not want my body to be feasted on by worms when I die. I want to be cremated. I do not want to be buried in America, that's not my home. My home is in here where there are my roots," said Mapfumo.