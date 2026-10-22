Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Condemns Attack On Mwangaza, Faults Governors' Council

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi Movement has condemned an attack on former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Meru County, demanding investigations into the incident that left vehicles in her convoy damaged, equipment stolen, and several members of her staff injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Githongo Market in Central Imenti, where Mwangaza had been invited to attend the national celebrations by the County Commissioner.

The attack reportedly happened as the former governor and her entourage attempted to access the venue, where her successor, Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia, was presiding over the county celebrations. The confrontation disrupted an occasion intended to honour Kenya's heroes.

The movement, through its Head of Communication Pauline Njoroge, said Mwangaza had a right to attend a public national event without being subjected to violence or intimidation, regardless of her political affiliation.

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"Beyond that invitation, she had every right as a Kenyan to attend a public national celebration without being subjected to violence and intimidation. Mashujaa Day belongs to all Kenyans, regardless of their political affiliation," the statement said.

The condemnation comes amid a series of reported confrontations involving Mwangaza and her supporters in Meru County, raising fresh concerns about political intolerance as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

The latest incident followed an earlier confrontation on Sunday, October 18, at Gituine Village in Igembe Central, where Mwangaza's charity programme, Okolea, was reportedly disrupted by suspected attackers.

During the incident, items intended for distribution to residents were reportedly taken, while equipment belonging to her husband, musician Murega Baichu, including a guitar and a public address system, was stolen.

Baichu subsequently appealed to members of the public to help identify the suspected attackers, while Mwangaza called on security agencies to intervene over the reported incidents.

The former governor has also alleged that groups of youths, some reportedly armed with pangas, were mobilised in parts of Meru to intimidate her camp. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Council of Governors challenged

The Linda Mwananchi Movement also criticised the Council of Governors for what it described as its silence over alleged threats and intimidation targeting Mwangaza and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

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Njoroge said the council should defend the safety and dignity of serving and former governors irrespective of their political affiliations.

"The Council must speak out against political persecution and defend the safety and dignity of serving and former governors, regardless of their political affiliation. Its silence in the face of these attacks is unacceptable," the statement said.

The movement further accused unnamed individuals of using organised groups to target opposition leaders and their supporters, calling for an end to political violence.

"The continued use of sponsored goons to attack and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters must stop," the statement said.

It demanded prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into the Githongo incident and the earlier confrontations reported by Mwangaza, insisting that those found responsible should be held accountable.