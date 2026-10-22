Ethiopia: Obituary - Prominent Kenyan Oromo Scholar, Anthropologist Professor Abdullahi Shongolo Passes Away

Addis Abeba — Professor Abdullahi Shongolo, a prominent scholar of history and anthropology whose research on Borana Oromo culture, customary law, and history brought international attention to the community's rich heritage, passed away on 20 October at the age of 68 at Nanyuki Hospital in Kenya, following an illness from which he did not recover.

Born in 1958 in Moyale, Kenya, Professor Shongolo completed his education in Kenya. He worked in various parts of the country and served in Kenya's Ministry of Education, rising to the position of Assistant Director of Education.

Jaatani Diidaa, a cultural and historical researcher, told Addis Standard that Professor Shongolo devoted much of his life to in-depth research, making significant personal sacrifices to bring the educational and cultural heritage of the Oromo of Kenya and Ethiopia to international attention.

Professor Shongolo made substantial contributions to anthropological research, serving as a senior researcher at Germany's renowned Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology for more than two decades, from 1999 to 2019, according to Jaatani. During the 2000s, he also served as an Associate Research Fellow in the Department of Social Anthropology at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, where he pursued research and academic work.

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Among his major scholarly contributions were books co-authored with prominent German scholar Professor Günther Schlee, including Pastoralism and Politics in Northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia and Islam and Ethnicity in Northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia. He also documented traditional Borana oral literature and proverbs in Boran Proverbs in Their Cultural Context. These works helped bring greater international recognition to Oromo history, pastoral life, religious traditions, and customary systems of governance, particularly the Oromo customary governance, Gumii Gaayo Assembly.

Professor Shongolo's passing "has brought profound grief and shock to the Borana Oromo community, the wider Oromo community across the world, and people in Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as to scholars in the international academic community, Jaatani said.

His funeral was held on 21 October in Nanyuki, Kenya.