Kenya: Matiang'i, Karua and Nyoro Rally Opposition Support in Njoro Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nakuru — Opposition leaders Fred Matiang'i, Martha Karua and Ndindi Nyoro have vowed to unite behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the August 2027 General Election.

The three leaders held a joint rally in Njoro, Nakuru County, on Wednesday, where they urged Kenyans to support their political agenda, promising reforms to address the high cost of living, unemployment, taxation and corruption.

The leaders also called on eligible Kenyans to register as voters and participate in the electoral process, saying a united opposition would offer an alternative to the current administration.

Matiang'i, the Jubilee Party presidential hopeful, was accompanied by Karua of the People's Liberation Party and Nyoro of the People's Party of Kenya.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Karua said the opposition was working towards agreeing on a common presidential candidate but would announce its flag-bearer at a later date.

"We are keeping our cards close to our chests and re-aligning ourselves. We will declare a united flag-bearer later next year, and we urge you to elect leaders who will liberate this country," Karua said.

She called on voters to reject leaders who, in her view, had failed to serve the public interest, including Members of Parliament, governors and Members of County Assemblies.

Karua maintained that the opposition coalition was open to like-minded political leaders, insisting that none of the principals was superior to the others.

"We are democratic and we will follow the due process when picking the flag-bearer, and that is why we are here together," she said.

Nyoro pledges tax and healthcare reforms

Nyoro criticised the government over its handling of national issues, arguing that political change was necessary to improve the livelihoods of ordinary Kenyans.

He pledged to reduce taxes deducted from workers' salaries, expand medical insurance coverage and increase monthly stipends for elderly citizens.

Nyoro said the proposed healthcare reforms would ensure that Kenyans received coverage for a wider range of medical conditions, reducing the financial burden on households facing expensive treatment.

He also promised to increase monthly stipends for older persons from the current KSh2,000 to KSh4,000, alongside improved support for persons living with disabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The legislator said the proposals would form part of the opposition's agenda if it secured power in the 2027 elections.

Matiang'i calls for peaceful politics

Matiang'i called for peaceful political engagement, saying Kenyans should coexist harmoniously despite their political affiliations and differences.

He warned against a return to the violence that followed the disputed 2007 General Election, which resulted in deaths, displacement and extensive destruction of property.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary said the country could not afford to repeat the 2007/2008 post-election violence and urged political leaders to promote unity as the country prepares for the next elections.