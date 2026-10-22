Kenya: Man Jailed for Seven Years Over Pangolin Scales Worth Sh300,000

Nairobi — A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing in pangolin scales valued at Sh300,000 in Taveta, Taita-Taveta County.

Musa Ngondi was convicted of dealing in wildlife trophies belonging to a critically endangered species without a permit or other lawful authorisation, contrary to Section 92(2), as read with Section 105 of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

Taveta Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji handed down the sentence after the prosecution, led by Charles Mogaka, proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

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The court heard that Ngondi was arrested on July 23, 2025, following a tip-off from a member of the public that individuals at Green Park Hotel in Taveta were in possession of pangolin scales and were looking for a buyer.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers attached to the Tsavo West National Park investigation team subsequently mounted an operation at the hotel to establish the veracity of the information.

One of the officers posed as a prospective buyer and waited for the suspected dealers to arrive.

Ngondi later arrived at the hotel with another man, who subsequently left him behind. The undercover officer then approached Ngondi and asked to see the merchandise.

According to the prosecution, Ngondi removed the scales from his pocket and showed them to the officer. The items had been tied with nylon paper and wrapped in a piece of white netting.

The four pangolin scales weighed 0.096 grams and were valued at Sh300,000, the court heard.

The prosecution argued that Ngondi was dealing in the wildlife trophies without the requisite permit, an offence under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

The magistrate found the evidence sufficient to secure a conviction and sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment.

Ngondi was granted 14 days to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The case is part of the enforcement efforts by wildlife authorities and prosecutors against illegal trade in wildlife products, which threatens the survival of endangered species.

Pangolins are among the world's most heavily trafficked mammals, prized by traffickers for their scales, which are used in some traditional medicine practices despite lacking established medicinal benefits.

Kenya Wildlife Service works with law enforcement agencies and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate and prosecute wildlife-related offences, including the illegal possession and trade of protected animal trophies.