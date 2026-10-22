Africa: IFJ to Organise Solidarity Mission to Support Sudanese Journalists

press release

The Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ),

Considering the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan since April 2023 and its devastating consequences for the civilian population, the media and media professionals;

Deeply concerned by the killings, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, threats and forced displacement faced by Sudanese journalists;

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Reaffirming that journalists must be protected in all circumstances, in accordance with international humanitarian law and international standards on press freedom;

Recognising the essential role of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate in defending professional rights, protecting journalists and documenting violations;

The Executive Committee resolves:

To organise a solidarity mission to Sudan, in coordination with the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate and the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), as soon as security conditions permit, to assess the situation of journalists and the media and strengthen support mechanisms.

To strengthen trade union solidarity with Sudanese journalists, both in Sudan and in countries of exile, by mobilising IFJ-affiliated unions to provide legal, material, professional and psychosocial assistance.

To demand the release of arbitrarily detained journalists, disclosure of the fate of missing journalists and an end to threats, violence and obstacles to the practice of journalism.

To call on all parties to the conflict to respect their international obligations, protect journalists as civilians and guarantee their access to areas where they can gather information without intimidation or reprisals.

To mobilise regional and international organisations, including the African Union and the United Nations, to promote independent investigations into crimes committed against journalists and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

To establish a follow-up mechanism involving the IFJ, the FAJ and the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, tasked with documenting violations, assessing priority needs and reporting to the Executive Committee on the actions taken.

The Executive Committee affirms

Its full solidarity with Sudanese journalists and their union, and reaffirms that the protection of journalists, press freedom and the right of populations to independent information are essential to any prospect of lasting peace in Sudan.