Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed Honours Kenya's National Heroes

Nairobi, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid tribute to Kenya's freedom fighters and national heroes during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on Tuesday, highlighting the two countries' shared history of struggle, sacrifice and national unity.

Speaking at the celebrations on October 20, Abiy praised the courage of Kenyans who fought for independence and those who sacrificed their lives to defend their country.

The Ethiopian leader drew parallels between Kenya's struggle for freedom and Ethiopia's historic Battle of Adwa, when Ethiopian forces defeated an invading Italian army in 1896.

"Kenya's history of courage and sacrifice resonates deeply with Ethiopia's own story of Adwa, where Ethiopians from every corner of the country united to defend their homeland," Abiy said in a statement posted on X.

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"These shared histories remind us that freedom was never given; it was won through courage, unity, and sacrifice."

Abiy also called for stronger economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Kenya, identifying clean energy, regional connectivity, telecommunications and trade as key areas for expanding bilateral relations.

"As our histories are intertwined, so too must our futures be," he said.

"Through the spirit of Medemer, Ethiopia and Kenya must continue building on our existing cooperation in clean energy, connectivity, telecommunications, and trade to create greater opportunities and shared prosperity for our people."

Medemer, a concept promoted by Abiy, emphasises unity, cooperation and collective efforts towards national development.

Ethiopia and Kenya maintain close diplomatic and economic relations, with cooperation covering infrastructure development, electricity trade, regional security and cross-border connectivity.

The two East African neighbours have also worked to strengthen regional economic integration through transport and energy infrastructure projects aimed at improving trade and investment opportunities.

Mashujaa Day, celebrated annually on October 20, honours Kenyans who contributed to the country's independence and national development.

Abiy concluded his remarks by saluting those recognised during the celebrations.

"To all those honoured today, I salute you. Happy Mashujaa Day!" he said.