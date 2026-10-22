East Africa: Getachew Reda, UN Envoy Discuss Horn of Africa Regional Issues

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's adviser minister on Eastern African affairs, Getachew Reda, held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong, on Wednesday, discussing regional security challenges, political developments and the situation in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

The discussions covered the ongoing conflict in Sudan, upcoming elections in South Sudan, developments in Somalia and the political and humanitarian situation in Tigray.

"Our discussions focused on the conflict in Sudan, coming elections in South Sudan, Somalia and more importantly on the situation in Tigray," Getachew said in a statement posted on X.

Getachew said he briefed the UN envoy on developments in Tigray since September 23 and outlined areas where the United Nations could support the newly established caretaker administration.

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"I briefed the Special Envoy on the developments that unfolded since the 23rd of September and potential role for the UN in supporting the newly established Caretaker Administration," he said.

He identified rehabilitation, humanitarian assistance and the return of internally displaced people as priorities requiring international support.

The discussions also addressed broader regional security concerns, including Ethiopia's relations with neighbouring Eritrea.

Getachew accused the Eritrean government of contributing to instability in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa, allegations that could not be independently verified.

"I also underlined the need for the international community to be mindful of the destructive role the Regime in Asmara had and continues to have in destabilizing the entire region and Ethiopia in particular," he said.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have experienced renewed tensions following their earlier rapprochement, with disagreements over regional security and developments in Tigray contributing to strained relations.

Getachew said the UN envoy expressed his commitment to supporting peace and stability efforts across the region.

"Ambassador Cong on his part promised to do all he can for the UN to play a meaningful role in ensuring peace and stability in the region," he said.

The meeting comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to address conflicts and political uncertainty across the Horn of Africa, where developments in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia remain major concerns for regional and international organisations.

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Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk