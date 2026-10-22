Rwanda: 'Be Healthy First' - Kagame Tells Youth

President Paul Kagame has urged young people to prioritise their health and well-being before pursuing other ambitions, warning that poor health can undermine their ability to develop themselves, support their families and contribute to the country.

Speaking during the #MeetThePresident engagement at BK Arena on Wednesday, October 21, Kagame said young people should take care of themselves from an early age and make choices that protect their health as they work towards their personal goals.

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"First, take care of yourself. The other things can come afterwards, but you need to be healthy, from childhood to adulthood, so that you can achieve everything else," he said.

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Kagame linked personal well-being to discipline, saying young people should develop healthy habits and learn to distinguish between practices that benefit them and those that put their lives at risk.

He cited alcohol and drug abuse as examples of harmful behaviours that society should not accept simply because they have become common, urging young people to question such practices and understand their consequences.

"Some people say they turn to alcohol to cope with difficulties or help them sleep, but drinking will cause you more problems," he said.

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Kagame also encouraged young people to build themselves through learning, work and responsible decision-making, without losing sight of their health in the process.

"The Minister of Health always talks to you about exercise, and you should take that advice seriously, because exercise is essential for maintaining good health and keeping your body active," he said.

He urged young people to take an active role in challenging harmful practices within their communities, saying society should be clear about behaviours that put people at risk rather than allowing them to become normalised.

Kagame said young people should be able to discuss such issues openly, understand the difference between acceptable and harmful behaviour, and make informed choices about their lives.

He added that personal responsibility should come before expecting others to solve one's problems, encouraging young people to build their own capacity before relying on outside assistance.

"Don't waste time, learn, work and develop the ability to distinguish right from wrong. You should recognise your own potential and take responsibility for deciding who you want to become," he said.