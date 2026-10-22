Namibia: Heatwave to Hit Namibia Until Weekend

Namibians have been warned to prepare for temperatures of up to 42°C as a heatwave continues across the country until the weekend.

The Namibia Meteorological Service says temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 42°C for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

On Wednesday, the weather service said the heatwave is caused by a strong high-pressure system moving slowly from northern Namibia towards the central parts of the country.

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The system causes air to sink and warm, resulting in high temperatures.

The weather service said the regions expected to be hardest hit are Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana, Omusati, Kunene and Otjozondjupa.

The heatwave is expected to reach the Khomas region by Friday before spreading to southern Namibia over the weekend.

The weather service has warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

It has urged members of the public to drink plenty of water and avoid spending long periods outdoors, particularly between 12h00 and 15h00, when temperatures are at their highest.

People are also advised to stay in shaded or well-ventilated areas to reduce their exposure to the heat.

The weather service urged families and communities to pay particular attention to elderly people and babies, who may be more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.