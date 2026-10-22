East Africa: Chaponda Attends Comesa Foreign Ministers' Summit in Zimbabwe

Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr George Chaponda, is leading the country's delegation to the 21st Meeting of COMESA Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The meeting, taking place at Zimbabwe's New Parliament Building, has brought together foreign affairs ministers from member states of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the gathering is aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and advancing economic integration among member states.

Ministers are also expected to discuss ways of boosting trade and investment, as well as promoting sustainable development across the COMESA region.

The meeting provides a platform for member states to review progress on regional initiatives and explore measures designed to improve economic cooperation and growth.

COMESA is one of Africa's largest regional economic blocs, bringing together countries from eastern and southern Africa in efforts to promote trade, economic development and regional integration.

Malawi's participation comes as member states continue to pursue closer economic ties and collective solutions to regional development challenges.