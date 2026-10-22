Nigeria: Single Opposition Candidate - Atiku, Obi, Duke, Others Discussing, Says Lukman-Led Coalition

The opposition leaders on the platform of the G-100 coalition yesterday declared that the quest to produce a consensus presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election has made significant progress.

They stressed that the top opposition candidates have been discussing amongst themselves over who will emerge.

The coalition stated this in Abuja while inaugurating its legal and media committees, charged with providing the structures to advance inter-party negotiations.

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The legal committee, comprising national legal advisers of the participating parties and other senior legal representatives, is expected to examine the legal and constitutional implications of the proposed alliance.

The parties involved in the single candidate search are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The presidential candidates being considered are ADC's Atiku Abubakar; NDC's Peter Obi; PRP's Donald Duke; and SDP's Adewale Adebayo, among others.

The National Chairmen of the parties and some other representatives of the parties were present at yesterday's meeting.

Speaking at the inauguration, SDP National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, who inaugurated the two committees, stressed the need for the right structures to advance negotiations and cooperation among the participating parties.

Noting that party leaders had been engaging presidential hopefuls, he stressed that "candidates themselves had also begun discussions on possible cooperation before the end of the year."

He continued, "Our ambition is to present a candidate that can defeat APC and form the next government. And we're making very good progress."

The SDP chairman added that feedback from parties and presidential candidates involved in the talks is encouraging. He was optimistic that outstanding issues would be resolved before the 2027 general election.

However, while no candidate-selection formula was disclosed, Gombe said the coalition was moving from political intentions to a structured process, adding that discipline, precision and unity were essential to its success.

"Today, we take a deliberate step from intention to structure. The work of this coalition will be judged not only by the strength of our convictions, but by the discipline, precision and unity with which we carry it out," he said.

He however stressed that the legal and media committees are key to setting up an effective cooperative framework for the process.

Its responsibilities include reviewing outstanding legal challenges confronting the parties, examining the actions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in relation to relevant Supreme Court judgments, and advising on lawful options available to the coalition.

The committee will also vet working-group documents and negotiated agreements, identify potential legal risks, recommend safeguards and establish dispute-resolution mechanisms before any coalition agreement is adopted.

Gombe cautioned members against overlooking legal issues that could undermine months of negotiations.

"We cannot afford surprises. A single overlooked clause can undo months of honest negotiation," he said, urging committee members to demonstrate thoroughness, candour and independent judgment.

The media and publicity committee, comprising National Publicity Secretaries and spokespersons of the presidential campaign councils of participating parties, will coordinate joint messaging, media engagements and public announcements.

The committees are also expected to establish procedures for authorising joint statements, ensure consistency in the coalition's public positions and consult the legal committee on sensitive constitutional and legal matters.

Gombe charged members of both committees to work within their assigned mandates, coordinate their activities and report regularly to the coalition leadership.

Gombe said the coalition was responding to the need for credible political alternatives to the current state of the country's economic and security challenges.

While he said the performance of the Tinubu administration remains subject to public scrutiny, he stressed that insecurity, rising living costs, unemployment and declining purchasing power have remained the lot of Nigerians.

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He added that persistent policy failures, weakened public confidence, institutional vulnerabilities and inadequate accountability could become entrenched if citizens' concerns were not addressed.

"Any decision concerning the continuation of the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be assessed against its record, its policy outcomes, and its capacity to address the country's pressing problems," he said.

He said no administration is above scrutiny, adding that political office should be seen as a responsibility entrusted by the electorate and not an entitlement rather.

Gombe said the opposition is determined to provide credible alternatives, defend constitutional democracy and ensure that public debate remained peaceful, informed and focused on the national interest.

"The strength of this coalition will not be measured by the number of parties represented here, but by our unity of purpose, discipline, credibility, and commitment to the Nigerian people," he said.

He charged the participating parties not to allow personal ambitions and partisan differences override national interest.

End