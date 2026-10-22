South Africa: Govt Welcomes Mid-Term Budget - South African News Briefs - October 22, 2026

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Govt Welcomes Mid-Term Budget

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has welcomed the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, reports EWN. She said that it seeks to ease the cost of living. She also welcomed the temporary fuel levy reductions announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Ntshavheni highlighted the allocation of R3.8 billion to recruit more than 3,500 social workers to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence. The social workers will help improve prevention efforts and support women reporting abuse at police stations. Discussions are continuing on measures to reduce the impact of fuel costs on consumers.

DJ Warras Murder Case Returns to Court

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Two people accused of murdering Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock are set to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg for pre-trial proceedings, reports SABC News. Hlengiwe Buthelezi and Victor Majola face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The case was previously delayed while they sought legal representation. Stock was shot dead outside the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg on 16 December last year. Armando Pacula, a Mozambican national accused of shooting Stock, has pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Businessman Suliman Carrim Faces Additional Charges

North West businessman Suliman Carrim is set to appear in the Musina Magistrates' Court after additional charges of theft and fraud were brought against him, reports EWN. The charges relate to an alleged attempt to smuggle two vehicles from Mahikeng to Musina, with Malawi as their intended destination. Police allege that Carrim and two others tried to obtain bank authorisation documents to transport the vehicles across the border into Zimbabwe. When they allegedly failed to secure the documents, they arranged fraudulent ones. Police arrested two suspects in July after they intercepted the vehicles at the Beitbridge border post.

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