Somalia: Somali Internal Security Minister Inspects Mogadishu Airport, Chairs Security Meeting

21 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), conducted an inspection tour of Aden Adde International Airport on Wednesday and chaired the fifth coordination meeting aimed at enhancing airport security and inter-agency collaboration.

The meeting focused on streamlining agency operations, improving service delivery, and accelerating plans to vacate, relocate, or demolish structures adjacent to the airport perimeter to ensure maximum security.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the facility, Minister Fartaag urged operating agencies to prioritize passenger safety and elevate service standards, highlighting Aden Adde International Airport as the primary gateway and public face of Somalia.

The Minister was accompanied during the inspection by the State Minister for Transport and Aviation alongside other senior government officials.

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