Somalia Condemns Israeli PM Over Map Showing Country Fragmented

21 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia on Wednesday strongly condemned and rejected a map presented during a recent press briefing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which depicted the Horn of Africa nation as fragmented and breached its internationally recognized borders.

In an official statement, Mogadishu reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, citing provisions enshrined in the Somali Constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

"Somali territories, including Somaliland and Puntland, are integral and inseparable parts of the unified Somali nation," the government statement read.

Authorities warned that any attempt by foreign entities or international officials to redraw, misrepresent, or undermine Somalia's political map constitutes a direct violation of international law and an unacceptable breach of diplomatic principles.

Mogadishu urged international partners and global organizations to respect the independence and territorial integrity of the Somali state, reassuring citizens that the government remains fully dedicated to safeguarding the nation's unity and sovereignty.

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