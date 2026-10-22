Somalia: Somali House Speaker Meets Community Mediation Committee for South West State

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Somali Federal Parliament, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama), met on Wednesday with a self-initiative mediation committee working to promote peace and stability in South West State.

The delegation, comprising prominent business leaders, religious scholars, and members of the Somali diaspora, presented strategic recommendations and key insights aimed at accelerating state-building efforts, bolstering grassroots reconciliation, and strengthening regional stability.

Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur commended the committee for its proactive civic engagement, emphasizing the vital role civil society plays in fostering unity, peace, and sustainable development across South West State.

Several members of the Federal Parliament were also in attendance at the meeting held at the Speaker's office in Mogadishu.