Nigeria: Lawal, 14 Other Candidates Sign Peace Accord in Zamfara Ahead of 2027 Polls

press release

The accord, organised by the Zamfara State Police Command in Gusau, was signed at the Peace Accord and Election Security Summit held in Zamfara State. Since assuming office Governor Lawal has been in the vanguard of the campaign for peace and security in Zamfara.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and 14 other governorship candidates have signed a peace accord pledging to ensure peace and order in the forthcoming 2027 general elections. Lawal is candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The accord, organised by the Zamfara State Police Command in Gusau, was signed at the Peace Accord and Election Security Summit held in Zamfara State.

The Peace Accord signing ceremony was meant to ensure peace and order for all political parties in the country as a preparation for free and fair 2027 elections.

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Governor Lawal, along with all contestants in the governorship, national and state assembly elections, were invited to sign and promise that no one will violate or work against any election processes before, during and after the elections.

The governor signed the accord and prayed for peace, free and fair elections, and all the political parties fielding candidates did the same.

In his speech, Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Mohammed Bello Daga, called on all the contestants to shun, avoid, and not try to violate any election processes before, during and after elections.

He warned that any political aspirant or member of any political party found violating the law will be decisively trailed and charged before the court of law.

Also, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Kabir Abdul Randawa, assured political parties and residents of the command's commitment to providing adequate security and ensuring peaceful political activities in the state.

He urged all political parties and candidates to shun intimidation, violence and other acts capable of threatening the peace. Since assuming office on 29 May 2023, Governor Lawal has been in the vanguard of the campaign for general peace and security in Zamfara State.