Malawi: Judge the Judges - Parliament Grills Candidates for Malawi's New Judiciary Watchdog

Six shortlisted candidates face MPs to become commissioner of the Independent Complaints Commission, but only four turned up

Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has started interviewing six shortlisted candidates for the job of commissioner of the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC), the body set up to police the conduct of judges and court officers.

Committee vice-chairperson Joshua Malango confirmed that the six were picked from 23 applicants.

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Four attended the first day of interviews. A fifth is due to face the committee later, but the sixth did not show up.

"However, the sixth individual did not turn up, so we are not sure whether he has withdrawn or something has transpired," said Malango, who declined to name the candidates.

The appointment is being watched closely by reform campaigners.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS), which has pushed for the judicial reform laws to be implemented, has welcomed progress in the recruitment.

MLS chairperson Davis Njobvu said the interviews showed "progress towards implementing the reforms".

It has been two years since the judicial reform laws were enacted, including the Judicial Service Administration Act, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Courts (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said the group expected the interviews to be transparent, rigorous and focused on finding a commissioner with integrity, independence and competence.

"Given the public concerns about how some judicial officers operate, the process should inspire public confidence that complaints will be handled fairly, impartially and without fear or favour," he said.

The ICC was set up under the Judicial Service Administration Act 2024 to receive and investigate complaints from members of the public, or any authority, against judicial officers.