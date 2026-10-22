Zimbabwe: After Seven Years On Remand, Marry Mubaiwa's Attempted Murder Trial to Start Afresh Following Magistrate's Promotion

Marry Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial is set to start afresh, forcing the former wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to continue fighting the charges after nearly seven years on remand.

Mubaiwa has applied for removal from remand, accusing the State of repeatedly delaying the case, but prosecutors say they are preparing to re-summon witnesses following the elevation of the magistrate who had been handling the trial to the High Court bench.

Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, argued that her client had spent seven years on remand without the matter being concluded.

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But prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that the State was locating witnesses and re-issuing summons to enable the trial to resume before a new magistrate.

Regional magistrate Musaiona Shotgame postponed the matter to October 23 for a ruling on the application.

The trial had reached an advanced stage, with Chiwenga expected to testify after his personal doctor, former deputy health minister John Mangwiro, completed his evidence.

However, the changes at the Harare Magistrates Court following magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka's elevation to judge mean proceedings must begin afresh.

The State had indicated that Chiwenga would be called to testify after Mangwiro's evidence, but the change of magistrate has disrupted that plan.

The fresh start means the State will have to present its case again as Mubaiwa continues to challenge her prolonged stay on remand.