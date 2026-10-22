Nigeria, China Forge Historic Co-Production, Distribution Deal At 2026 Chinese Film Exhibition

A major leap in international film collaboration was unveiled in Abuja as Nollywood leaders and top Chinese film executives announced a strategic alliance aimed at creating a direct commercial theatrical pathway between Nigeria and China.

The landmark initiative was officially launched at the China Cultural Centre during the opening of the Chinese Film Exhibition in Nigeria 2026, hosted alongside the 23rd Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF).

Addressing an audience of regulatory officials, foreign diplomats, and filmmakers, AIFF Founder Fidelis Duker outlined a vision to marry Nollywood's rich narrative energy with China's multi-billion-dollar box office, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and massive distribution networks.

"Nollywood is a global powerhouse of storytelling, driven by relentless grit and unparalleled local creativity," Duker stated. "China possesses one of the most advanced technical film infrastructures and largest box offices in the world. When you marry Nigerian narrative vitality with Chinese technical infrastructure, capital, and distribution expertise, the opportunities for our film industries are limitless.

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"This partnership opens direct channels for co-productions, technological exchange, and cross-continental market expansion. It gives our youth fresh horizons for capacity building and gives Nigerian stories a potential bridge into the massive Asian market."

The collaboration brings heavyweights from both nations to the negotiating table.

High-level delegation leader Mr Dai Yiming, Chairman of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., attended the event alongside representatives from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and key cinema distributors from Lagos.

The parties are conducting strategy sessions aimed at streamlining regulatory frameworks and establishing co-production channels, technology exchanges, and theatrical release avenues for Chinese cinema in West Africa.

Yang Jianxing, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, emphasised that the partnership aligns with China's Global Civilisation Initiative, leveraging cinema to build enduring cross-cultural bridges.

He highlighted ongoing joint achievements, including dubbing and broadcasting productions into native African languages such as Hausa.

This year's festival showcase features a lineup of critically acclaimed titles, including The Lychee Road, Blades of the Guardians, and Shadow Edge, with five Chinese feature films entering active competition for Saturday's AIFF awards.