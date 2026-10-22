Nigeria: Farmers-Herders Clash - FCT Council Inaugurates Probe, Reconciliation Panel

The chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Kasim Mohammed Ikwa, has inaugurated a 15-member Peace and Reconciliation Committee to investigate the recent conflict between farmers and herders in Paiko community and recommend lasting solutions to prevent a recurrence.

Ikwa, who inaugurated the committee on Wednesday, charged members to carry out their assignment diligently, impartially and professionally by engaging affected persons and relevant stakeholders to establish the root causes of the conflict, identify those responsible and recommend measures to restore peace.

He also directed the committee to assess the damage caused by the crisis and advise the council on immediate interventions to cushion the losses suffered by affected persons.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr Okechukwu Agu, has the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gwagwalada, SP Aaron H. Kaura, as secretary. It has two weeks to submit its report.

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Ikwa announced that the committee would become a permanent Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the council, with the responsibility of promoting peaceful coexistence, addressing communal disputes and developing sustainable mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution.

According to him, the committee's terms of reference include receiving oral and written submissions from affected persons, including farmers, herders, eyewitnesses and security agencies, to establish the circumstances surrounding the conflict.

He said the panel was also expected to examine the submissions to identify individuals responsible for the outbreak of violence, including those who might have instigated or contributed to the crisis.

The committee is to conduct an impartial assessment of the underlying causes of the conflict and determine the extent of casualties, property destruction and other losses arising from the incident.

Ikwa said the panel would also develop a practical roadmap for resolving recurring communal conflicts and recommend preventive measures to strengthen peacebuilding efforts across the area council.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring that grievances were addressed through lawful and constructive means, while working with relevant stakeholders to safeguard lives, protect property and sustain peaceful coexistence across Gwagwalada.