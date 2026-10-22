Namibia: Former First Lady Pohamba to Be Buried At Okanghudi

Former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba will be buried at Okanghudi village in the Ohangwena region on Saturday, 31 October.

This was confirmed on Thursday by a member of the funeral preparations committee, Tulimevava Nghiyoonanye.

"The burial will take place on 31 October at the family cemetery," she said.

Pohamba died at a northern hospital on 17 October at the age of 78.

She served as first lady from 2005 to 2015 during the presidency of her husband, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

The couple later settled at Okanghudi after leaving State House.

During the memorial service mourners highlighted her contribution as a nurse and midwife during Namibia's liberation struggle, where she helped deliver babies and care for Namibians living in exile camps in Angola.

She was also remembered for her dedication to maternal and child healthcare and women's empowerment.