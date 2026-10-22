Tanzania: Dodoma Extends Health Coverage to 111,515 Residents

Dodoma — DODOMA Region has extended Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to 111,515 residents through a government-supported initiative, with Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule urging more people to enrol in health insurance to protect their families from the financial burden of unexpected medical expenses.

Ms Senyamule made the appeal ahead of the regional launch of the UHC initiative, scheduled for today in Dodoma City, where residents will also benefit from free health screening services. She said the government is working hard to improve access to quality healthcare by promoting Universal Health Coverage, which aims to ensure that people can access the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

"People should not wait until they fall search for treatment money. Illness can strike at any time and without preparation, families may be forced to use their savings, income or business capital to meet medical expenses, setting back their economic progress," she said.

According to Ms Senyamule, the 111,515 residents were reached in two phases of a government-supported initiative targeting people with limited financial means.

The first phase covered 46,515 residents, while the second included 65,000 people bringing the total to 111,515.

Ms Senyamule urged parents and guardians to enrol their children in the available student health insurance scheme, which costs 50,400/- annually, to protect them against medical expenses that could affect their welfare and disrupt their education