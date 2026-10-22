President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Uebert Angel has been caught up in another Al Jazeera investigation that reveals as much as US$13,000 was paid for a fake rally on the sidelines of COP26, seeking to portray British people's support for a UK-Zimbabwe relationship.

Titled 'Contract Killers and the Far Right', the investigation sees hired Britons packed in a hall, being coached on how to react and what to say at the rally, which was attended by Angel in November 2021.

Mnangagwa joined other world leaders in Glasgow for COP26, a climate conference which seeks to promote net-zero emissions by mid-century and keep the 1.5°C global warming limit within reach for earth's sustainability.

Other than climate issues, Mnangagwa sought to re-sell himself as the rightful leader of Zimbabwe, clean his regime's bad-boy tag and open financial opportunities for the country.

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He was on a public relations charm offensive as he met then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others while Angel sought fake pressure groups that would portray Zimbabwe as a viable friend and trade partner.

"I'm also doing a job up in Glasgow. The President of Zimbabwe is coming to Glasgow for some big pan-African British crap," says Jack Ross, a former election candidate for the UK's Conservative Party.

"He wants me to organise a crowd there for his little project, British Friends of Zimbabwe."

"I am arranging a crowd of 100 to greet him when he arrives, which is a big thing to ask because it is Zimbabwe, but it is being done.

"They are paying me a lot to organise that, again, not necessarily to me personally but to my friends who are community leaders up there."

Ross, who is identified as having been asked by the Zimbabwean government to act on its behalf, has since been suspended following AIU's expose'.

At the rally, a hall is filled with 'actors' whose performances were choreographed to make Mnangagwa seem popular and to show how the British look forward to trade with Zimbabwe.

Although most had to be reminded of their lines and why they were in attendance cheers, a standing ovation, whistles, waving of the Zimbabwean and British flags follow Angel's entrance and exit.

Angel can be seen with far-right activists linked to some of the UK's violent, terrorist groupings such as Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), Turning Point UK and Patriots of Britain (POB), whom he pays for the staged rally.

The money which was paid to the proscribed terrorist groups by Angel, on video, was likely used to purchase arms in Northern Ireland for use in Scotland, according to the investigation.

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"Any evidence of the funding of terrorist operations will give rise to a potential criminal investigation. It is very serious when a line is crossed between legitimate political debate and meddling or dabbling in paramilitary activity," said

This is not the first time Angel has been caught up in Al Jazeera investigations. He was central to its earth-shattering Gold Mafia investigation that revealed his central role in smuggling Zimbabwe's gold to Dubai and other countries.