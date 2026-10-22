Malawi: 'People Are Suffering' - Blantyre Mayor Jomo Breaks Silence On Malawi's Worsening Fuel Shortage

Blantyre City Chief Isaac Jomo Osman has laid bare the toll Malawi's deepening fuel crisis is taking on ordinary citizens, revealing that the worsening shortages left him unable to sleep until around 2am.

In an emotional statement posted on his Facebook page, Osman said he has been personally involved in efforts to restore order at filling stations as desperate motorists continue to endure long queues in search of fuel.

The city leader suggested some senior officials may not fully appreciate the scale of the hardship because they do not face the same daily struggles as ordinary Malawians trying to secure fuel for their vehicles.

Osman further insisted that President Peter Mutharika would not be pleased with the extent of the crisis if he witnessed first-hand the difficulties citizens are enduring.

His remarks come as frustration continues to mount across the country, with motorists spending hours in queues amid persistent supply disruptions.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

On Wednesday, the Transporters Association of Malawi announced that nearly 100 fuel tankers are expected to enter the country by the end of this week, with some already beginning to arrive today in a move aimed at easing the shortages.