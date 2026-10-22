Nigeria: Lagos Backs Abuja-to-Lagos Run, 226km Triathlon for Drug Abuse, Mental Health Awareness

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the initiatives demonstrated how sporting activities could be used to address social challenges beyond conventional competition.

The Lagos State Government has backed two endurance challenges aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse and mental health issues, with organisers planning campaigns across several states.

The initiatives, led by Olufemi Osinubi and Dare Akinrodoye, received support from the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development during a meeting with the organisers on Tuesday.

While Mr Osinubi is using long-distance running to campaign against drug abuse, Mr Akinrodoye is deploying endurance activities to draw attention to depression, suicide and other mental health concerns.

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The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the initiatives demonstrated how sporting activities could be used to address social challenges beyond conventional competition.

"As a government, we are always committed to supporting the positive endeavours of our people. Their commitment to uplifting people and social development is tied around what they do in sports," Mr Fatodu said.

He said the physical demands of the challenges and their broader social objectives made them important platforms for communicating messages to the public.

"They engage in extraordinary sports activities that push the limits of human strength and physicality, and that is why this is important.

"What we do in sports, as well as youth and social development, is beyond the usual competition. We know there are many ways we can communicate with society through sports," he added.

Running against drug abuse

Mr Osinubi is leading the Race Against Drug Abuse campaign, under which he and a team of runners plan to run from Abuja to Lagos.

The proposed challenge follows his recent completion of a similar run from Ibadan to Lagos as part of efforts to raise awareness about drug abuse.

He said his advocacy through running began in 2024, adding that he planned to extend the campaign beyond Lagos in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The initiative aims to use endurance running to draw public attention to the dangers of drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Taking mental health advocacy across three states

Mr Akinrodoye is using endurance challenges to promote awareness of mental health concerns, drawing inspiration from his personal struggles.

In 2024, he swam the 11.8-kilometre stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge to draw attention to mental health issues.

His latest initiative, tagged Mind Over Miles, is scheduled for 15 November and will take him across Osun, Ogun and Lagos states through a triathlon.

The challenge will begin with a 3.8-kilometre swim at Owala Dam in Osogbo, Osun State, followed by a 180-kilometre cycling ride from the dam to the Sagamu Interchange in Ogun State.

The final leg will be a 42.2-kilometre run to Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Akinrodoye said his decision to champion mental health awareness was inspired by his personal struggles.

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Government pledges support

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said the campaigns aligned with the state government's efforts to tackle drug abuse and improve mental health awareness.

"For us as a government, we don't just discover and leave behind; we nurture and foster a great relationship.

"We currently have an ongoing advocacy in the fight against drug abuse, and we must continue to use all avenues that we have to continue.

"Mental health is real and the awareness needs to be amplified, so that the young people who are suffering know that the government is listening," he said.

The planned challenges will extend the organisers' advocacy beyond Lagos, using endurance activities to draw attention to issues affecting young people and encourage wider public engagement with drug abuse prevention and mental health awareness.