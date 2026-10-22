Somalia: Somali Piracy Resurgence Hits Fishermen and Traders in Coastal Town

Bander Beyla, Somalia — A resurgence of piracy off Somalia's coast is disrupting the livelihoods of fishermen and traders in the coastal town of Bander Beyla, where residents face declining incomes, security restrictions and fears of being accused of supporting hijackers.

Bander Beyla, in the northeastern Bari region, is a fishing community where many residents depend on the sea for their livelihoods. The town has come under increased scrutiny as ship hijackings have returned to Somali waters.

While security measures have been introduced to curb piracy, their impact has also been felt by civilians whose livelihoods depend on fishing and maritime trade.

Abdifatah Mohamed, who has spent 20 years fishing off the Somali coast, said declining fish stocks and the presence of large foreign fishing vessels had made life increasingly difficult for local fishermen.

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Mohamed, who began fishing at the age of 15, said his opportunities to catch fish and lobsters had diminished, undermining his ability to support his family.

Local fishermen could not compete with large foreign vessels, he said, adding that some residents had turned to armed attacks at sea.

But Mohamed said piracy was also damaging the communities from which the perpetrators came, worsening conditions for people already struggling to make a living from the sea.

The situation deteriorated in late August when local authorities barred fishermen from going out to sea for two months over concerns that pirates could disguise themselves as ordinary fishermen to evade security forces.

The restriction placed a heavy burden on families, Mohamed said, because fishing was their main source of income.

He added that fishermen risked being suspected of piracy or accused of supplying provisions to hijacked vessels if they ventured out to sea.

Abdirisaq Said, who has fished in Bander Beyla for 15 years, said anti-piracy operations had led to the arrest of dozens of people suspected of supplying food or khat to groups involved in ship hijackings.

Local traders and shopkeepers had also been instructed not to sell goods to people suspected of links to pirates, he said.

The restrictions have further limited economic opportunities in the town, affecting both fishermen and businesses that depend on the coastal economy.

The renewed piracy threat has once again raised concerns over maritime security off Somalia, while coastal communities face the challenge of protecting their livelihoods amid tighter security measures and mounting economic pressure.